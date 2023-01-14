Politics should be about a search for the TRUTH, and The TRUTH belongs to GOD. Therefore, political compromise is the art of diluting the Truth. Thus, in American society Politics is the spiritual moral art of compromise based upon the desire for universal societal common good. The Preamble to the U. S. Constitution is a perfect spiritual document based upon Biblical Truths and Principles that could easily be canonized. Unfortunately, the Articles of the Constitution are grounded in interpretation and political compromise. All human beings were included in the Preamble to the Constitution regardless of race, color, or creed, but excluded in the articles of the Constitution because of compromise. Hence, Amendments were enacted to The Articles of the Constitution, especially the 14th (citizenship) and the 15th (voting rights) to include. Unfortunately, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalist Groups have radicalized politics in American society for the three (Ps) White Power, White Privilege, and White Pleasure: something for nothing based upon skin-color. America, let’s cut it out and live by the spiritual moral tenets of the Preamble, because America is a multicultural society, not a sixteen century English privilege oriented society.

Question: why can’t we come together socio-politically as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all? Just maybe, we need to recall and embrace a Godly phrase uttered by a spiritually vexed individual who was brutalized by the Los Angeles Police Force, and yet had enough God Conscience to declare: “can’t we all just get along.” Blessed be the name of Rodney King! This profound spiritual statement has helped many Americans understand just how difficult it is to be justly human, embrace egalitarian democracy, and spiritually understand that forgiveness is DIVINE. America, we must learn to forgive each other, and work together to politically achieve a more perfect Union.

God spiritually understands that as human beings we are going to make mistakes and oftentimes not get it right with Him or with each other socio-economically or politically, but God has made redemption, forgiveness, and salvation possible through the CROSS: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed” (1 Peter 2: 24). Politics in American society has been radicalized by lies in search of Power, Privilege and Pleasure coupled with the rise of military-style radicalized groups whose only desire is to establish a White Autocracy System. Democracy is about a higher calling, human dignity, and human rights. The 2022 mid-term election was a crossroad election: which way America, unity or chaos, Democracy or Autocracy? Prayerfully, freedom loving Americans chose democracy and freedom, rather than Autocracy and chaos, especially young adults. Unfortunately, too many Politicians tend to be more partisan than most Americans. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups in conjunction with Fox “FAKE” News whole heartedly desire to have America function solely as a vulgar capitalistic exploitation Autocratic system, rather than as an egalitarian democratic system based upon economic justice and fairness. Amen!