Princess carriage ride for girl fighting lupus

Her list is simple, wanting basic things that many of us take for granted daily. She wants to decorate her room, eat nachos and get her nails done. Not too much to ask, but extremely difficult when you are fighting for your life. Nevaeh Wade, 14, has suffered from Lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition, for years.

By: Dr. Stacey Jones-Reed

Nevaeh Wade, 14, has suffered from Lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition, for years. Nevaeh and her family were recently told that her Lupus has advanced to where it is affecting multiple organs. Nevaeh’s Mom, Eco Wade, says her daughter now has brain inflammation, leaky heart valves, fluid in her lung as well as kidney disease. She’s also diabetic.

Doctors told the family that no further treatment would be curative, and the focus is now more on treating her symptoms. Instead of thinking about the news the doctors delivered, however, Nevaeh is finding ways to “live her best life” and her loved ones are helping her do it.

Nevaeh wrote her bucket list and her “village” went to work, reaching out to business and community leaders who could make it all happen.

Houston judge, the Honorable Wanda Adams, temporarily gave up her seat on the bench to allow the teenager to be a judge for a day.

Another one of her dreams was to go horseback riding, however, since she has been having seizures, she could not safely ride a horse. Tarsha Rosemon Mims called Vintage Carriage Company, LLC to contract their services.

Owners Terence J. Reed and his wife, Dr. Stacey Jones-Reed, would not take any money. They willingly donated their services to ensure that Nevaeh had the “enchanted carriage ride” she deserves.

Nevaeh’s family and village were all there to cheer her on and celebrate her fight against Lupus.

Nevaeh’s wish list:

Get the BitLife pass Get nails and toes done Make nachos Get to 100 pounds Go horseback riding Do a family photoshoot See her bff Decorate her room Make family sweatshirts Go to Kemah

What is Lupus?

A chronic and complex autoimmune disease, lupus can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organ.

While anyone can get lupus, the disease most often affects women. In fact, women make up about nine out of 10 adults with the disease. It’s also more common in women of African American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American descent than in Caucasian women.

The cause of lupus remains unknown, but there is solid evidence that genetics, epigenetics (changes in chromosomes that affect gene activity), environmental factors, viruses and infections play a role.

We are all fighting with you Nevaeh. Remember, we are #NevaehStrong and #HoustonStrong.