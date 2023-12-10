Politics without honor is like celebrating Christmas without honoring Jesus Christ, because Christ is the reason for the season. Therefore, we must spiritually try to understand why there is so much ungodliness in politics. Apparently, it’s because families, churches, and schools are not effective in their respective ordained roles. Families are not teaching and exampling spiritual moral values but are embracing materialism as a way of life. Families are spiritual units, and the basis of every society. Families are not economic units, but families have economic functions: food, shelter, and clothing. Churches, especially Christian Right Evangelical pastors are not teaching sound spiritual doctrines. Christian churches, for the most part have become too Social Club oriented and are not spiritually Bible-based. Public schools have become like baby-sitting services. Basically, keeping children while parents work, and we cannot positively declare in safe environments, because of lack of love, intellectual integrity, social respect, self-discipline, and school violence. Individuals cannot teach or learn in undisciplined, non-integrityoriented environments.
America, what we spiritually invest in these three major social institutions is what we invariably spiritually invest in multi-cultural democracy, and it is without honor and justice. January 6th, 2021 is the perfect example of politics without honor, and democracy gone astray. To add insult to injury, House Speaker Johnson, claims to be a Godly man, but his actions are so ungodly and devilish that he says Lord, Lord and consults with the devil, and the high priest of the devil’s Imp. What a shame! With such an ungodly political leadership example, America cannot be righteously exalted, because sin is a reproach to God Fearing people. But know this God will overthrow the house of the wicked, and the tabernacle of the righteous shall be exalted.
It is so spiritually difficult to get partisan political leaders on the same page, and going in the same direction, because: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21:16). America, we simply have too many dead-men-walking GOP politicians who are members of the congregation of the dead, and who will not listen to sound spiritual understanding. Thus, the GOP simply has too many ungodly politicians with minimal spiritual understanding of the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution, because they desire to transform multi-cultural democracy into White Privilege Autocracy, Russian style.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.