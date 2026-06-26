WHAT’S IN A NAME

The Bible says, “A good name is more desirable than great riches, and favor is better than silver and gold” (Proverbs 22:1). Those who chase power, money, and sex should remem- ber that God is not mocked; people reap what they sow. Solomon teaches that life, as God intended it, applies to everyone, regardless of social or economic standing, because life is brief and uncertain. A person may be here today and face eternal judgment the same day. Sadly, President Trump and his MAGA supporters seem to embrace the idea that “might makes right,” seeking self-glorification rather than the glory of God, who is Eternal Truth. So, what is in a name? The spiritually pro- found answer is character and reputation. Sadly, for President Trump and his MAGA movement, the focus appears to be on him—dividing “us” from “them.”
As individuals and as a nation, we cannot live without faith: faith in God, faith in ourselves, and faith in others. Faith is not merely an abstract belief in God; it touches every part of life. That is why, without faith, it is impossible to please God. By contrast, the faith of President Trump and his MAGA supporters appears one-sided and zero-sum, centered on division and societal confusion. As a result, the American Dream has become, in the author’s view, a Trump MAGA- Cult Nightmare, with many people unlikely to be better off socioeconomically than their parents.
Hence, many young adults today may struggle to buy a home and can barely afford a car, not to mention gas. The Trump GOP-MAGA Cult know absolutely nothing about Faith, Love, Charity, and Honesty. However, they do know an awful lot about gangsterism, racism, classism, and sexism masquerading as GOP conservatism.
President Trump is, in the au- thor’s view, reshaping America from a thriving multicultural democracy into what he de- scribes as a “Shit-Hole White Privilege South African Style Third-World Country.” Shame on us. Hatred, racism, and self-centeredness are not patriotism or nationalism; they are a path to self-destruction. In the past, America was seen as great because it was good and benevolent toward the global community. Now, under the leadership of Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE unit, the author argues that America is increasingly viewed as self-centered, self- serving, and arrogant. With- holding essential foreign aid from developing countries is neither wise nor humane. Ultimately, the issue is not only President Trump, but also the (77) million Americans who voted for him. Some voters, the author contends, claim to support Trump because he
is a successful businessman, using that false argument to justify or conceal racist beliefs. Of course, few would argue that they voted for Donald J. Trump because they believed him to be a moral man.
In the author’s view, the global community does not see President Trump as conser-