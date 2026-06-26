WHAT’S IN A NAME

As individuals and as a nation, we cannot live without faith: faith in God, faith in ourselves, and faith in others. Faith is not merely an abstract belief in God; it touches every part of life. That is why, without faith, it is impossible to please God. By contrast, the faith of President Trump and his MAGA supporters appears one-sided and zero-sum, centered on division and societal confusion. As a result, the American Dream has become, in the author’s view, a Trump MAGA- Cult Nightmare, with many people unlikely to be better off socioeconomically than their parents.

Hence, many young adults today may struggle to buy a home and can barely afford a car, not to mention gas. The Trump GOP-MAGA Cult know absolutely nothing about Faith, Love, Charity, and Honesty. However, they do know an awful lot about gangsterism, racism, classism, and sexism masquerading as GOP conservatism.