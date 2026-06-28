SYSTEMIC RACISM AND BIAS

To understand systemic rac- ism and bias, it helps to look at them not just as individual prejudices, but as a network of historical rules, institutional practices, and cultural habits that combine to create un- equal outcomes.
While individual bias is about personal attitudes, systemic (or structural) racism is about how institutions—like housing, banking, employment, education, and the justice system— multiply those biases across generations, even without any single person acting out of malice.
Here is a breakdown of how these forces operate and rein- force one another.
1. The Wealth Gap & Housing (The Foundation)
The massive wealth gap be- tween Black and white families today isn’t an accident; it is heavily rooted in 20th-century housing policies.
Redlining: Starting in the 1930s, the federal government drew red lines on maps around Black neighborhoods, labeling them “hazardous” for investment. Banks refused to give mortgages in these areas.
The Wealth Cascade: Because homeownership is the primary way Americans build wealth and pass it to their children, block- ing Black families from buying homes in appreciating areas permanently stunted generational wealth building. Today, the median net worth of a white family is significantly higher than that of a Black family.
2. Institutional Feedback Loops
Because our societal systems are interconnected, a disadvantage in one area automatically triggers a disadvantage in another. This creates a self-perpetuating loop:
Education Funding: Because public schools are largely funded by local property taxes, neighborhoods with lower home values (due to historical redlining) have underfunded schools.
Employment & Biased Hiring: Studies consistently show that resumes with Black-sounding names receive significantly fewer callbacks than identical resumes with white-sounding names. When hired, Black workers often face a “promotion gap,” staying at entry-level positions longer.
3. The Justice System & Implicit Bias
Systemic bias in the legal system often stems from a mix of historical policy and implicit bias—the uncon- scious stereotypes that affect everyone’s actions.
Implicit Bias in Action: Psychological studies show that people across all backgrounds routinely perceive Black faces as more “threatening” or older than they actually are. In split-second situations, this unconscious association changes how police officers, teachers, and employers react.
Disproportionate Sentencing: Black Americans are often arrested and convicted at higher rates for the exact same behaviors as white Americans (such as drug possession). Furthermore, federal data shows that Black men re-