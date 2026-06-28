SYSTEMIC RACISM AND BIAS

While individual bias is about personal attitudes, systemic (or structural) racism is about how institutions—like housing, banking, employment, education, and the justice system— multiply those biases across generations, even without any single person acting out of malice.

Here is a breakdown of how these forces operate and rein- force one another.

1. The Wealth Gap & Housing (The Foundation)

The massive wealth gap be- tween Black and white families today isn’t an accident; it is heavily rooted in 20th-century housing policies.