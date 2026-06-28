National recording artist Dorrough debuted Well Done (Cornerman) to honor fathers and father figures

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At a Dallas church’s Father’s Day “Cornerman” service, national recording artist Dorrough debuted a new anthem as the pastor launched cash support and a new ministry for single fathers.

Inspiring Body of Christ Church welcomed hundreds of fathers and their families to its Father’s Day “Cornerman” worship experience, a special celebration honoring fathers, strengthening families and building community.

Fathers entered the sanctuary in a celebratory parade-style entrance to Eye of the Tiger with boxing gloves and towels around their necks to kick-off the event.

A highlight of the celebration was the exclusive debut of Dallas-based national recording artist Dorrough’s new Father’s Day-inspired anthem, Well Done (Cornerman). The song was co-written by Dorrough and Pastor Rickie Rush to inspire fathers.

“Well Done (Cornerman) was a song that I was challenged to make by Pastor Rickie Rush, and I actually appreciate him doing that because since he challenged me, I had to really go into my bag and create this record from a different perspective,” Dorrough said. “Anytime I’m challenged as an artist, it helps me grow as an artist and as a person. Being a father and having a father in my life who is no longer here, it challenged me to be vulnerable. It came out really great and I hope all the fathers around the world can connect to it.”

The song honored the love, sacrifice and hard work of fathers, father figures and every man who has stepped into the role.

“Debuting the Father’s Day anthem that Dorrough and I co-wrote was one of the most meaningful moments of the day,” said Rush, founder and senior pastor of IBOC Church. “The song was created to honor the everyday heroes; men who lead, provide, protect, and persevere for their families, often without recognition. Our hope is that its message continues to resonate long after Father’s Day and serves as a lasting tribute to fathers and father figures everywhere.”

Transforming its sanctuary into a symbolic boxing ring, IBOC Church used the “Cornerman” theme to highlight the importance of faith, family and community support during life’s toughest battles.

Professional boxer, Lil Jalapeño, an undefeated professional featherweight boxer, who was trained and mentored by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., and professional cornerman, Cedric A. Brown, who was Roy Jones Jr.’s cornerman, were also in attendance.

The service combined worship, reflection and fellowship to create a meaningful Father’s Day experience for attendees of all ages. There was also a very special heartfelt moment, where children were able to place a medal on their dads, honoring the champions in their lives. There was a special prayer for people who are experiencing their first Father’s Day without their dads, led by a young lady who recently lost her father.

The church also unveiled its digital Memorial Wall, providing families with a sacred space to honor fathers, grandfathers and father figures who have passed away. The tribute invited attendees to reflect on the enduring legacy of loved ones whose influence continues to shape their families and communities.

Throughout the celebration, IBOC also emphasized its commitment to support single fathers by fostering community connections and creating opportunities for fellowship, mentorship and encouragement. During this moment, Rush announced the IBOC Single Dads Ministry and asked all single fathers to stand and come to the alter. He then prayed for them and gifted each of the men with $1,000 each. The initiative reflects the church’s ongoing mission to ensure fathers have access to the resources and support systems needed to thrive.

Before the worship experience, fathers were treated to a complimentary breakfast that provided an opportunity for fellowship and connection, extending the celebration beyond the sanctuary and reinforcing the church’s focus on community.

“This Father’s Day was about more than celebration. It was about honoring the strength, sacrifice, and commitment of fathers and father figures who carry so much responsibility every day,” Rush explained. “We were blessed to create a space where men felt seen, appreciated, encouraged, and covered in prayer. At IBOC, we remain committed to helping men become the fathers, husbands, leaders, and role models God has called them to be. We don’t just build men. We create heroes.”