Regional Public Health Agencies Strengthen Coordination for FIFA World Cup Travel and Visitor Activity

Regional public health agencies across Central Texas have expanded coordination with regional, state and federal partners as the region welcomes an increase in visitors associated with the FIFA World Cup. Enhanced monitoring and collaboration help identify potential health concerns early and support a rapid, coordinated response, helping protect the health and safety of both residents and visitors.

Participating agencies include Austin Public Health, Bastrop County Public Health Department, Bell County Public Health District, Hays County Health Department, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Williamson County and Cities Health District.

Summer in Central Texas brings more than sunshine and outdoor activities. It also brings seasonal health risks that public health agencies monitor closely. Warmer temperatures, increased mosquito activity, outdoor dining and large community events can contribute to heat-related illnesses, mosquito-borne diseases and foodborne illness outbreaks. Through ongoing surveillance, public education, prevention efforts and community partnerships, public health officials work to reduce these risks and protect community health.

Regional public health officials encourage everyone to take simple precautions while enjoying outdoor summer activities and community events.

“We are excited to welcome visitors from around the world to our communities and help them experience everything Central Texas has to offer,” said Dr. Amber Erickeson, Executive Director for the Williamson County and Cities Health District. “Knowledge and awareness of seasonal health risks help people make informed decisions for themselves and their families. Taking a few simple precautions can help everyone enjoy a safe, healthy and memorable summer.”

Play It Smart in the Texas Heat

Heat and humidity can create dangerous conditions during the summer months and quickly lead to serious heat-related illnesses, especially for young children, older adults, outdoor workers, athletes and those without reliable air conditioning.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea

Cool, clammy skin

Muscle cramps

Without treatment, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening medical emergency. Signs of heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness and a body temperature of 103°F or higher. Call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke.

Taking a few simple precautions can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness while enjoying outdoor activities and summer events:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol.

Limit Outdoor Activity: Spend time indoors or in air-conditioned spaces during the hottest parts of the day.

Dress for the Heat: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a hat when outdoors.

Check on Friends and Neighbors: Make sure older adults and others without reliable air conditioning are staying cool and safe.

For more information, visit www.ready.gov/heat.

Keep Mosquitoes on the Sidelines

Taking a few simple precautions can help reduce mosquito bites and lower the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Follow the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes and clogged gutters so mosquitoes do not have a place to breed. Treat water that cannot be drained.

Defend yourself by using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when spending time outdoors.

For more information, visit www.texasmosquito.org/ mosquitoes-in-texas.

Food Safety Is the Winning Strategy

Warm summer temperatures can create ideal conditions for harmful bacteria to grow and increase the risk of foodborne illness. Taking a few simple precautions can help keep food safe:

Clean hands, utensils and cooking surfaces often.

Separate produce, meat, poultry, seafood and eggs during preparation.

Cook food to the proper temperature using a food thermometer.

Chill perishable foods within two hours.

For more information, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

Make Staying Healthy Your Goal

Large gatherings with people from across the world can bring infectious diseases that communities are not normally exposed to or may have less protection against. Protect yourself and those around you with a few simple steps.

Watch for signs of common infectious illnesses, including:

Fever or chills

Cough or sore throat

Runny nose

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

New rash

If you feel sick, take action to decrease the chance of spreading illness to others:

Stay home or rest at home or in your lodging if possible.

Avoid close contact with others until symptoms get better.

Get medical help if your symptoms get worse or don’t go away.

Taking these precautions can help keep you and your community safer while enjoying summer events and welcoming visitors from around the world:

Keep Your Distance if You’re Feeling Sick: Avoid crowded indoor spaces when sick.

Wash Your Hands or Use Hand Sanitizer: Keep your hands clean to help prevent the spread of germs that cause illness.

Practice Respiratory Etiquette: Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.

Stay Up to Date on Vaccinations: Make sure routine and travel‑related vaccines are current.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ respiratory-viruses/ prevention/index.html

Local Public Health’s Game Plan

An anticipated influx of visitors has prompted epidemiologists to enhance surveillance efforts and strengthen coordination with healthcare providers and public health partners. Ongoing communication and information sharing with regional, state and federal agencies help track emerging health trends and identify potential concerns early.

Key preparedness activities include:

Reviewing response plans and operational procedures

Increasing disease surveillance and monitoring

Investigating travel-associated illnesses and outbreak clusters

Monitoring food service operations and public venues

Sharing information with healthcare providers and public health partners

“We want everyone to enjoy a fun and healthy summer,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Whether you’re exploring the region, attending community events or enjoying the outdoors, a little preparation can make a big difference. Staying hydrated, protecting yourself from heat, and taking simple health and safety precautions can help reduce health risks to keep you and your family safe and allow our visitors to enjoy all that our community has to offer.”

Protecting public health is a shared responsibility. Public health officials encourage residents and visitors to stay informed and take simple steps to protect their health. Knowledge and awareness of seasonal health risks can help individuals and families make informed decisions that support their well-being. Staying hydrated, preventing mosquito bites, practicing food safety, and recognizing the signs of illness can help reduce health risks and contribute to a safe and healthy community.

For Local Public Health Information

Austin Public Health: www.austintexas.gov/ health

Bastrop County Public Health Department: www.bastropcounty. gov/page/public_health

Bell County Public Health District: www. bellcountyhealth.org/

Hays County Health Department: www.hayscountytx. gov/health-department

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: www.waco-texas.com/ health

Williamson County and Cities Health District: www.wcchd.org

About the Participating Public Health Agencies

This joint release was developed through a collaboration of public health agencies serving communities across Central Texas. Participating agencies work together to monitor health trends, share information, coordinate preparedness efforts, and support a regional approach to protecting public health.