Yes She Can: Senator Kamala Harris

Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

President Trump derogatorily refers to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” However, with the selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate, Sleepy Joe has awakened a formidable political giant that will with the blessings of God redeem the soul of America. Biden has a phenomenal wife, but in Senator Harris, Biden has an excellent governing partner. God said it is not good for a man to be alone. God put man into a deep sleep, and took a lower rib from his side, and from the dust of the Earth he formed and shaped her. God blew the breath of life into her nostrils, and she became a living being. God awakened man to name her, and the man said to God and her, “bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh, and because she had a womb named her woman”: one-man. Thank You Lord! And, God said to man and woman, she is your helpmate. Maya Angelou in a poem talks about the characteristics of a phenomenal woman. Biden has chosen a phenomenal woman as his running mate: obligatory helpmate! Every man needs a woman in order to be spiritually-complete, because every man is missing a rib.

The Biden/Harris governing team is a heavenly match for Earthly times such as these, because America is on the brink of spiritual-moral-collapse. The Trump governing team has torn down the spiritual-moral-walls, and now they must be spiritually and democratically rebuilt. Jesus taught us concerning the preservative value of salt and light. Salt makes things taste better, and light purifies. The Biden/Harris governing team is salt and light for such a time like this. America has always been one of the bright lights of the world, but Trump has hidden America’s light in lies, deceit and ungodliness. Now, America has an opportunity to let her little lights shine, shine, and shine brightly; therefore: vote, vote, vote and: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

The opportunity has come: what shall we do with it is the question? Democracy as a political governing philosophy has universal democratic codes of ethics, codified values and spiritual-moral laws, and the Trump Administration has violated/trampled/ignored all of them. On November 3rd, 2020, we have an opportunity to restore and repair the ungodly breach. Therefore: “Lift every voice and sing. Till earth and heaven ring. Ring with the harmonies of liberty; let our rejoicing rise. High as the listening skies, let it resound loud as the rolling sea, sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us. Sing a song full of the hope the present has brought us. Facing the rising sun of our new day begun. Let us march on till victory is won.” James Weldon Johnson. The Trump Administration is an immoral-blight on the American-Experience, but the Biden Administration will be an antidote. Selah!