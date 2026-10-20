Harris County Could Lose $113 Million in Harvey Flood Funds

HOUSTON — Harris County could lose access to as much as $113 million in federal Hurricane Harvey recovery money even after receiving an extra year to finish a group of flood-control projects.

The money is part of a $322 million disaster-recovery grant administered through the Texas General Land Office. Harris County Flood Control District officials now expect all 11 projects supported by that grant to meet a revised February 2028 deadline, according to an Oct. 2 letter described by the Houston Chronicle.

The remaining risk is not that the current projects will necessarily miss the deadline. Instead, construction bids and final costs came in below the county’s earlier engineering estimates, leaving an estimated $113 million without an approved use. Any balance that is not committed and spent under federal rules could be returned to the state for other projects—or ultimately be at risk of returning to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Flood Control Executive Director Marcus Stuckett asked Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham to consider two plans that would move the surplus to other eligible Harris County flood projects. Buckingham rejected those proposals in an Oct. 14 response, citing the county’s earlier delays and the danger that money could go unspent before the federal deadline.

The General Land Office has said its goal is to keep the full $322 million working for Harris County residents. However, the state may redirect some or all of the unused balance if county officials cannot identify eligible projects, complete federal reviews and finish the work on time. Smaller Harris County cities such as Pasadena or Baytown could potentially compete for redirected money, but no final decision has been announced.

The dispute follows years of delays surrounding federal recovery programs created after Hurricane Harvey. The storm struck Texas in August 2017 and caused catastrophic flooding across the Houston region. The state’s official Hurricane Harvey action plan describes a multibillion-dollar federal recovery program covering housing, infrastructure and mitigation work across affected communities.

The recent extension improved the outlook for Harris County’s existing projects. Before the deadline changed, six projects were expected to finish late, placing roughly $245 million at risk. Officials now say all 11 can be completed by February 2028.

County leaders still face a tight schedule if they want to preserve the $113 million balance. New work would have to qualify under federal disaster rules, pass environmental and administrative reviews, receive state approval and be completed before the deadline.

For neighborhoods that continue to experience repeated flooding, the decision will determine whether a substantial share of long-delayed Harvey recovery money remains in Harris County or is redirected elsewhere.

Featured image is an original illustrative scene and does not depict a specific Harris County project.