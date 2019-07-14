The Truth About Integration Part VII. Work Ethics

By Roy Douglas Malonson

“THE greatest indictment of such education as Negroes have received, however, is that they have thereby learned little as to making a living, the first essential in civilization.”

– Carter G. Woodson, The Mis-Education of the Negroe

As I reflect over Our journey in America; I can’t help but surmise that while WE have advanced in some ways, WE have regressed in others. I will never be able to understand how slaves who had nothing, but a skill, was able to build wealth after their release from oppression. Majority of them had no formal education or nothing of value, except a trade. We know they at least had this much, because they built the very foundation of these United States. However, once their freedom was declared they ended up owning acres of land, establishing businesses and making a way out of no way for their families – with no real education.

So, I am confused in this present-day society. With allllll of the education and scholastic achievements WE have achieved, WE BOUT TO STARVE TO DEATH. Too many of US are walking around here ego-tripping with a piece of paper and don’t own nothing – riding around styling and profiling in vehicles that don’t even belong to US; living in homes we will never own and associating with folks who will always see US as 3/5 a person, if that.

Once again, at the root of it all lies integration. It’s sad to say, but it seems as a race of people WE were more productive in society when we were isolated. Prior to integration, there was no such thing as a disgraceful job for Blacks. If it was legal and paid real money, WE didn’t mind working it. Nowadays, some of US are too good to work at certain places – we might be ‘Starvin’ like Marvin’, but that job is beneath us.

In the meanwhile, our Brown brothers and sisters steady coming to the States with no paper (degree), but they dam sure got a trade and they using it to clean house clear across America. And here we are with paper (degree), but WE unemployable. Now, ain’t that a real Mother For Ya?!?!?!?!

