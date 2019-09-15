The Great Debate

Photo Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

-President Barack Obama

By Roy Douglas Malonson

I was reminded of the words of our former President after watching the most recent Presidential debate held at Texas Southern University. With all that the nation has witnessed in the last few years, it is very clear that America truly needs CHANGE we can all truly believe in. Donald Trump’s administration should have shown the American people several things. Most importantly of them all, African-Americans should be paying close attention to the candidates that are seeking office and studying their character and dispositions, and how they feel on key issues. Because if we are not careful, we are going to land ourselves in another four-years of confusion.

We MUST Understand, enough is enough! It is time for US to wake up and start being concerned about the things that affect us and our children. Those who know me best, are aware that I religiously tell Our People, We Must hold Our Leaders accountable. And that is, regardless if they look like us or not. As it is, we have two of the most powerful tools that any person in America can have. “Our Money” and “Our Vote” carries a lot of weight, which is why We MUST be careful who we give them to.

As it relates to the “Great Democratic Debate” which featured the ten leading Democratic candidates for President, the central focus was placed on gun control and health care, as well as, immigration. It was the first time that all ten candidates appeared on the same platform.

I must admit that several of the candidates stood out to me as I watched them address issues which directly impacts, we Africans living in America. Overall, I would have to say Beto O’Rourke stole the show. However, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders all made compelling arguments in response to the issues presented to them.

Concluding, I would like to encourage all of our readers to pay close attention to all of the debates involving candidates seeking the office of presidency. We can learn a lot from these candidates just by listening to them talk and paying attention to their mannerisms. Because in the words of Lyndon B. Johnson, “It’s not doing what is right that’s hard for a President. It’s knowing what is right.” So, the best way for us to see what type of President is best to serve us, We MUST pay attention to how they feel on things that matter to us.