LIFE, DEATH … & Dixiecrats

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”

The Trump Presidency has empowered a virus of hatred; unlike any level of confusion America has experienced in modern times. Trump has a death oriented lying-tongue, and a graveyard mentality. A ditch digging mindset is not a bridge building mentality, and lying is the way to hell in a hand basket. Consequently, COVID-19 has killed over 225,000 bodies, and the leadership style of Donald Trump is killing the soul (spirit/mind) of America. There is a huge difference between dumbness and stupidity. Dumbness is when individuals do not know, because they have not been taught. Even the Bible speaks of watchmen who are blind “dumb-dogs” who will not bark.

Stupidity is when individuals know better, but refuse to be better. Trump knows better, because he has been exposed to the truth. Trump witnessed firsthand the administrative Presidential leadership competence of President Barack Obama when he sat in awe in the Oval Office, and was briefed on foreign and domestic policy issues. Trump left the Oval Office amazed at the knowledge and intellect of Obama, and immediately dismissed it, because it was a Black man giving it. Yet, a large percentage of Whites are willing to forgive President Trump for administratively mishandling the COVID-19 crisis, and at the same time, taking absolutely no responsibility for the tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. The question is why? Does the answer lie in their desire for White Privilege (institutional racism)?

We statistically know that the overwhelming majority of individuals who are dying from COVID-19 are Black and Brown. Question: is the social-fact that the healthcare issue of preconditions is primarily associated with Black and Brown individuals the reason why so-called Obama Care is under such brutal GOP partisan political attacks? It is no secret that the GOP Party is no longer the Party of Lincoln, but has become the White Privilege Party of the ole Dixiecrat South.

Thus, the Trump Presidency is a colossal leadership failure. There were some Whites who for ungodly reasons thought they were electing a successful businessman to the Presidency, but instead elected a pathological liar. Now, America is spiritually-morally upside down, and the clown-show of the world community, because of Trump’s deceptive tongue, and leadership ineptitude. Pretensions of good works will always be exposed as evil, because an individual’s best works are not good enough to outweigh his/her sins.

Jesus always talked about God’s true children, and this is why he emphatically stated: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8: 31-32). Trumpsters are in spiritual bondage to President Trump, because sin has a way of enslaving individuals, and dictating actions. Hence, too many Trumpsters are enjoying being slaves, and in bondage to wrong doing, and the sin of hatred towards other Americans. Shameful!