Sex Status And Sexuality

God is eternal and ontological, without beginning or end. God simply is; before time and space existed, there was God. Thus, in the beginning, God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness” (Genesis 1:26). God’s image is spiritual, not physical or anthropological. The New Testament describes God as triune: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Similarly, human beings possess a threefold nature: a body formed from the earth, a mind endowed with free will, and an eternal soul. Sex status is eternally fixed the moment sperm and egg integrate; male or female, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him: male and female he created them”. (Genesis 1: 27).

Human beings cannot redefine what God has eternally defined. Moral integration of mind and behind is about free-will choice. The desire of some individuals to maximize the pleasure principle has created untold societal confusion concerning sex-status, human sexuality, and family values. Sex status is biologically fixed and cannot be changed. Sexuality is about free-will choices and morality. A man and a woman can reproduce specie kind; two women cannot, and neither can two men. More importantly, the price-tag on sin is death. Universally, sexuality is defined as private-bedroom activity between consenting adults; hotel, motel, and Holiday Inn. Sexuality is not about public opinion. Why then in 21st century America has sexuality become such a divisive hot-button public policy issue?

America, just in case you did not know it, sin creates confusion, and confusion is of the devil. The devil is a liar, and the truth is not in him. Lies divide and the truth unites; therefore: “what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8: 36-37). The answer for some is sexual pleasure and for others it is money; but for the Godly, it is the declaration of Joshua: “if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord”. (Joshua 24: 15).

God’s primary purpose for sexuality is human reproduction. Scripture declares, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation” (Hebrews 9:27–28). Because God grants human beings free will, they may also choose sexual intimacy to express love and devotion, hoping to conceive a child in love.

When sexuality is pursued solely for vain pleasure, however, it creates societal confusion—and Scripture teaches that confusion is of the devil. The family, therefore, is the foundational institution of every society. America must always remember that God is not the author of confusion, but of peace. Those identified with the Christian Right and evangelicalism should heed this spiritual truth and live as children of light rather than darkness, for “if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31–32). America, sin is slavery, and no slave is truly happy. So be it!