Dear Blacks and Browns, I Got a Secret…

Photo credit: goblackcentral.com

“If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander.” – Mary McLeod Bethune

By Roy Douglas Malonson

Last week we launched another publication geared towards promoting awareness amongst members of the Hispanic-American community, Noticias Hispanas (Hispanic News).

As it is, Blacks and Browns have always had a lot in common, other than the pigment in our skin. So, with all of the discriminatory sentiments being expressed, hate crimes being committed and executive actions being taken towards them, I had to address the issue.

In addressing our Brown brothers and sisters, it is important for you to know, we were once in the seat you are sitting in now. As a matter of fact, we are still in the same seat. However, we are just watching things unfold in a different manner.

We MUST Understand the only way to accomplish real change and reform is to pull together as a unified front and demand it. Then work together using the powerful tools WE already possess.

I always say, “Our money” and “Our vote” are two of the most powerful tools we have. Therefore, we should be careful whom we give them to. There is a method to the madness, and it will work, but it would rest on the cohesiveness of unity amongst minority groups.

You see, White America knows it does not have long to stay in the majority seat. So, what we are witnessing now is things being done by design. According to a report from Dudley Poston of Texas A&M University, “The aging White population, alongside a more youthful minority population, especially in the case of Latinos, will result in the U.S. becoming a majority-minority country in around 2044.”

At the end of the day, all I can say is the only way we will ever see any type of reform within Black and Brown communities is for US ALL to pull together fight and demand global respect. Sitting idle, passing time waiting for change to come will do us no good. The time is now for US to stand up in the face of oppression and White supremacy.

So, to our Black and Brown members out there, if you want to know my secret – UNITE across these UNITED STATES and watch what happens!