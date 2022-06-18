Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Mass murders in American society are becoming too sinfully common place. The spiritual moral question is WHY? Moreover, why hasn’t American society been able to stop most mass murders? At the heart of the problem is the spiritual and moral breakdown of the nuclear family structure.

Too many Black males are growing-up without positive father-figure role models in their homes. Far too many White males are growing-up with a spiritually misguided gun-culture attitude. Thus, too many White mothers are not giving Godly motherly advice to their husbands, concerning guns in the home and larger society. Women/mothers are ordained by God to be the spiritual nurturers and protectors of children from misguided notions about guns as protection from the Federal government and others.

Unfortunately, White women are spiritually failing to help their husbands understand that guns are not the answer. Question: why is it that Western democratic free nations do not have a gun culture and mass murder problem? In fact, European nation-states are much older than America as civilized democratic nations! By and large, White women because of their spiritually and morally confused voting patterns have allowed America to devolve into a vulgar gun culture nation, which in turn, kills their children: Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Parkland to only name a few.

Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists and some spiritually confused Black males believe that guns are the answer, not GOD. Hence, they really do not have FAITH in GOD, and believe that God is the only answer. Consequently, guns, guns and more guns have America headed for the eternal bonfire. Jesus teaches us about the futility of weapons and violence: “Put up again thy sword into his place, for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword” (Matthew 26: 52). The current legislation under consideration in the Senate is not worth the paper it is written on, because it does not address the spiritual-moral root cause of guns, guns, and more guns. It’s only a form of political cover for the GOP.

It’s time to open the caskets; even though we spiritually understand the sacredness and privacy of funerals (home-going services). News media outlets should give prewarning concerning the graphic nature of children and adults whose bodies have been torn apart by military-style weapons. This might be the only way the conscience of America can be pricked to legislate effective sensible gun control legislation.

It happened in the Emmett Till brutal racially motivated murder of a fourteen-year-old Black male in 1955 in Money, Mississippi. Emmett Till’s mother after viewing the mutilated remains of her son’s body decided to have “An Open Casket Funeral” to allow the world to see what the racial hatred of institutional racism did to her child. Jet magazine, an African American weekly news publication published a photo of Emmett Till’s mutilated corpse, afterwards the mainstream media picked up the story, but that’s not the end of the story: the Civil Rights Act was enacted into law, and the Voting Rights Acts was enacted into law. We can enact and change laws if you have the spiritual moral will to do so, because: “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10). America, know this: “so then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Romans 14: 12). Amen.