March 5, 1934 – April 17, 2023

The Anthony Shields, Sr. was born in Bermuda, Louisiana. He was the first son and the third child of Valery and Gracie Lee Brunson Shields. The couple was so excited to have their first boy; he would be affectionately known as “Boy” to his family members and a host of other relatives and friends. Anthony was an active child. He grew up enjoying riding horses, playing with his brothers and sisters, and completing just about any work-related task before him. Anthony attended historic St. Matthew School, founded in 1916, located ten miles from Natchitoches, Louisiana. He loved math as a student, and that affinity would later bode well for his career pursuits.

Anthony moved to Houston, Texas, in 1952. He reunited and married his beloved wife and teenage sweetheart, Lessie Mae (Johnson) Shields. The couple later married in 1955. They settled in the Fourth Ward community, also known as “Freedman’s Town.” Their union was blessed with three (3) children, Patricia, Anthony Jr., and Pamela.

Anthony and his wife Lessie moved to Scenic Woods in North Houston in the late 1960s. The couple hosted many family gatherings, which included his siblings and their families. Sisters, Brothers, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins fellowshipped as often as possible. Anthony became a community leader in Scenic Woods. He was responsible for spearheading the neighborhood Christmas decorations, and his home became the hallmark of lawn beautification. Anthony was always available to his neighbors for assistance with their homes or just a listening ear when needed.

Anthony found a long-term career with Brown and Root Industries for over thirty (30) years at their Chemical Plant in Deer Park, Texas. He became essential to daily operations. Anthony troubleshot operational stoppages, worked countless hours to solve production issues, and mentored most new employees. Through Brown and Root, he earned an associate degree from Lee College in Industrial Studies with a Certification in Pipefitting for Chemical Refineries.

Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was known as a devoted and beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor who always supported and helped when needed. After retirement, Anthony enjoyed spending time with and caring for others. He assisted his mother, Gracie, often and was a frequent babysitter for his granddaughter Leslie.

Anthony’s support of his family was unwavering. He spent many years caring for his wife, Lessie, due to illness in her later years. Anthony learned specific care protocols and duties, as well as the operation of life-saving equipment to support his wife’s care. His care significantly contributed to the longevity of her life.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Lessie Mae; his mother and father, Valery and Gracie Lee Brunson Shields; brother, Andrew John Shields (AJ); sisters, Victoria Bullard, Henrietta Anthony, Elvie Shields, and Irene Pierre.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his devoted children, Patricia Shields Amos, Anthony Shields, Jr., Pamela Shields Nolley, and Stanley Shields (Ira), all of Houston, Texas. Two granddaughters: Leslie Osey Shields Nolley and Ashley Shields of Houston, Texas. Two brothers, Tilman Shields (Ethel) of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Wilson Shields (Mae) of Houston, Texas, and one sister, Sadie Sawyer (JD) of Los Angeles, California, and host nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Glory to a life well lived!