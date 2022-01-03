New lead singer for ‘Temptations’ coming to Houston in ‘Soul Purpose’ stage play

Spread the love

Back-by-popular demand; President of Broken Vessel Productions, Creator, Writer, Producer and Church Star Awards “Best Stage Play of the Year” recipient, Chericia Curtis, kicks off her sensational national Soul Purpose musical stage production tour in 2022. The first stop, Houston, Texas, Wortham Theater January 28th & 29th, and Beaumont, Texas, January 30th at the Julie Rogers Theater, 2022. Several other large metropolitan cities will be officially announced in early Spring 2022.

The soul stirring production will feature Houston’s own, Legendary Gospel Artist Kathy Taylor, Veteran Actor/ Writer, Producer and Grammy Nominated Musician Tony Grant of Tyler Perry’s Theatrical Plays & Movies, Paul Porter, Grammy Nominated Artist and Gospel Singer. Additionally, appearances from national gospel recording artists Cecelia Godbolt & Food Network star and Comedian Michael Prince, KHVN Radio Personality Dareia Tolbert Jacobs.

The Soul Purpose stage play is a story of courage, strength, faith, perseverance, empowerment, and inspiration told vividly through the lives of five unstoppable and courageous African American women. Each woman has a unique struggle, yet by building a strong relationship and an unbreakable sisterhood, the spiritual connection between them is one that proves where two or more stand together chains are broken, mountains are moved, and prayers are answered. The five women realize that their challenges, pain, and struggles do not define them. Their journey of faith and hope lead them to their soul’s purpose despite their personal trials and tribulations.

“I am so excited to bring my stage production back to Houston Texas after a phenomenally successful sold-out show in April 2019. The cast and crew fell in love with the city of Houston and excited to bring it back. Soul Purpose isn’t just a play, it’s an experience that will touch the heart and soul of every audience member,” said Curtis.”

Audience members will be able to see mirror images of themselves through the lives of these powerful women, and immediately connect with the essence of their soul. If anyone has ever felt lost, alone, afraid, hopeless or like giving up, Soul Purpose will encourage them to keep trusting in God and inspire them to keep pushing onward and upward with undeniable excitement in search of their soul’s purpose.

MORE INFORMATION:

General Admission: $40-$55

VIP Experience – $70– Preferred seating, VIP Reception, cast meet & greet, Soul Purpose Goody Bag

For groups of 10 or more people: Group Discount Rate available

Tickets Available at https://SoulPurposeStageplay.com

Broken Vessel Productions is expanding their outreach efforts by partnering with the Stand 4 Sisterhood non-profit organization, based in Dallas, Texas, Texas Southern University Theater Arts Department, and her own nonprofit, RiRi’s playhouse.

About Chericia Curtis

Chericia Curtis, writer and director of Soul Purpose is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington. She majored in Speech Communications with a minor in marketing and is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She has worked in the field of technology for most of her professional career in various areas of sales and marketing. In her spare time, she is involved in her church, Antioch Christian Fellowship, Corinth, Texas, where she has been blessed to exercise her passion. She oversees the ACT Ministry (Antioch Conservatory of Thespians) under the leadership of Pastor Christopher J. Respass. The ministry performs original inspirational productions written and directed by Chericia Curtis to include: The Star, Soul Encounters, Not so Holy Night, a Week with Jesus, Old Christmas Tree, A Christmas Night to Remember, The Perfect Gift, A Christmas Tell, PickaBoo, including original written songs by Syleria Skinner and collaboration with tenured writer TK Henderson.

She has been involved in theater since the age of ten, performing at many levels: high school, community, church, college, and Off Broadway. She began writing church plays because of the lack of scripts available for a faith-based audience. Her passion for Christ was the biggest motivator and it remains that way today. If the Lord says the same, she prays to continue writing and producing content that God will bless and approve.

She currently resides in Highland Village, Texas, where she enjoys spending time with her wonderful husband Larry and her most amazing sons, friends, and church family.

USEFUL LINKS:

Soul Purpose Stage Play website

Instagram

Facebook

Broken Vessel Productions on Youtube