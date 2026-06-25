The 1965 Voting Rights Act is one of the most important laws in American history. Signed during the Civil Rights Movement, it was created to make sure that Black Americans could safely exercise their constitutional right to vote, especially in places where they had faced unfair obstacles for decades. For a long time, this law worked like a shield, protecting voters and helping minority communities elect leaders who truly represented them.

However, in recent years, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) made major decisions that weakened, or “gutted,” this historic law. The biggest change happened in 2013 with a case called Shelby County v. Holder. The Supreme Court got rid of a key rule that forced states with a history of discrimination to get approval from the federal government before changing their voting laws. The Court argued that the country had changed and these protections were no longer needed. But almost immediately after the ruling, several states passed new, stricter voting laws that made it harder for people to vote.