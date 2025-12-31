COLLEGE DEGREE, COLLEGE DEBT, NO JOB

For generations, college was sold as the safest bridge to opportunity for Black families. Earn the degree, work hard, and stability would follow. In Houston, thousands of Black students did exactly that—only to graduate into a job market that no longer guarantees employment, fair wages, or upward mobility. Today, many young adults are holding degrees, carrying student loan debt, and still struggling to find work that pays enough to live in the city they grew up in.

At the same time, Houston’s skilled trades are quietly doing what many degree-based careers are not: hiring, paying, and promoting workers without requiring four years of tuition and decades of debt. Houston’s economy runs on hands-on labor. Construction cranes shape the skyline, refineries power global energy markets, hospitals need technicians around the clock, and logistics hubs move millions of dollars in goods daily. These industries don’t have a talent shortage—they have a skills shortage. And that gap is creating real opportunity for those willing to pursue trades.