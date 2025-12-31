COLLEGE DEGREE, COLLEGE DEBT, NO JOB

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
For generations, college was sold as the safest bridge to opportunity for Black families. Earn the degree, work hard, and stability would follow. In Houston, thousands of Black students did exactly that—only to graduate into a job market that no longer guarantees employment, fair wages, or upward mobility. Today, many young adults are holding degrees, carrying student loan debt, and still struggling to find work that pays enough to live in the city they grew up in.
At the same time, Houston’s skilled trades are quietly doing what many degree-based careers are not: hiring, paying, and promoting workers without requiring four years of tuition and decades of debt. Houston’s economy runs on hands-on labor. Construction cranes shape the skyline, refineries power global energy markets, hospitals need technicians around the clock, and logistics hubs move millions of dollars in goods daily. These industries don’t have a talent shortage—they have a skills shortage. And that gap is creating real opportunity for those willing to pursue trades.
Electricians in Houston routinely earn between $55,000 and $85,000 a year, with experienced union workers clearing six figures. HVAC technicians, especially those certified in commercial systems, often start near $45,000 and can exceed $90,000 as demand rises. Plumbers, particularly those licensed for industrial or municipal projects, see similar earnings. These are not fallback jobs. They are careers that pay bills, build wealth, and offer stability.
Welding is another high-demand field. Houston’s energy and ship channel industries rely heavily on skilled welders, with some specialty welders earning $30 to $50
an hour. Commercial truck driving remains one of the fastest paths to immediate income, with local and regional drivers making $60,000 to $80,000 annually, often after just a few months of training. Health care trades also offer strong alternatives to traditional degrees. Certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, phlebotomists, EKG technicians, and surgical techs can enter the workforce within a year or less and move up through stacked certifications.