Building on the success of the iconic Art Car Parade, the Art Bike Festival will bring together Houstonians of all ages to celebrate Houston’s great parks and trails through art and creativity.

The day-long celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. in MacGregor Park. The parade will roll at 10 a.m. with participants joining a parade of art bikes created by students from more than 100 HISD schools. An organized bike route along Brays Bayou Greenway from MacGregor Park to Smither Park will invite community members, families, and friends to cycle together to an afternoon of awards, activities, and art.

The Art Bike Festival is presented in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, and Houston Independent School District.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston Parks Board President & CEO Beth White, Orange Show Center for Visionary Art Executive Director Tommy Ralph Pace, HISD Fine Arts Director Wenden Sanders, Art Bike Festival participants and attendees.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Media window: 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Parade at MacGregor Park begins at 10 a.m.

MacGregor Park

5225 Calhoun Rd, 77021