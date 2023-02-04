Empowering and motivating were accurate descriptions of the emotions that were invoked as we experienced

the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s (MFAH) exhibit – Gordan Parks’ Stokely Carmicheal and Black Power, Alex Bracey and Transformative Culture. I am pleased to share the invitation to a special young professionals evening at the MFAH celebrating the current exhibition, Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Orleans flair!

All funds raised will be headed back to New Orleans as an annual gift to Xavier University from the Houston

Alumni chapter. Congratulations Xavier Alumni for your commitment to giving back to your Alma Mater and keeping the New Orleans spirit alive in H-Town. Bon Temps Roule! Let the Good Times Roll! Power.

In 1967, Life magazine published a groundbreaking profile of Black Power activist Stokely Carmichael, with images and reporting by photographer Gordon Parks. In his finely drawn sketch of a charismatic leader, he revealed his advocacy of Black Power and its message of self-determination. Lisa Volpe, who has curated the exhibition and written the catalog, will lead guests on an exclusive tour.

Alex Bracey and Transformative Culture in collaboration with the Young Professionals hosted a special reception at the MFAH celebrating Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power. An enlightening and inspiring tour of the exhibition was given by Lisa Volpe, MFAH Curator of Photography.