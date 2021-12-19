Megan Thee Stallion graduates from TSU

Spread the love

Her lyrics are bold, racy and often controversial, but like it or not, Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion has proven that she has what it takes to keep rising to the top.

The artist, born Megan Pete, grew up right here in Houston and gives credit to her success to her dearly departed mother and grandmother, whom she credits as the strong women who molded and motivated her.

And when it comes to determination, “Thee Stallion” showed that she could balance it all – becoming a global icon, a TikTok sensation, covering Times, Sports Illustrated and People Magazine, all while striving for her bachelor of science degree in health administration, right on the campus at Texas Southern University.

And TSU pulled out all the stops when Ms. Pete (Megan) graduated with more than 800 other students last week as part of the Winter Commencement. Showing that she was just another one of the students, Megan walked with her class – with no presence of bodyguards – and did what all other college students do when they cross the stage – smile big, hug and cheer.

The commencement included graduates with 595 with undergraduate degrees, 187 with graduate degrees, 16 with Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, and 45 with Juris Doctor degrees from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

TSU’s morning (9:30 a.m.) ceremony included graduates from the College of Education, School of Communication, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs, Jesse H. Jones School of Business, and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

The afternoon (12:30 p.m.) ceremony, in which Megan participated in, included graduates from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences, and the College of Science, Engineering and Technology.

TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, who recently completed her first 100 days in office, shared her dream for her first class of graduates– a dream inspired by Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“As we celebrate their achievement, we also welcome them into Tiger Nation as alumni across the globe. I am confident that our graduates are prepared to transform the world through knowledge and experiences gained at TSU,” Dr. Crumpton-Young said.

Afterward, a small party was held in Megan’s honor at the KTSU studios on campus.

Adding to the hometown love, Megan earned the Congressional District Hero Award from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. In attendance were President Crumpton-Young, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences Dean Rashid Mosavin and Exec. Dir. of Govt. Affairs Glenn Austin.

You can Inspire others to pursue their dreams like Megan via TSU’s newly-established Thee Megan Fund: http://tsu.edu/megan #TSUProud