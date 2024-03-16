LOOKING GLASS SELF

Too many Americans, especially Whites cannot look in the mirror, and see themselves for who they really are. Biologically, we are more alike than that which makes us different. Yet, our failure to acknowledge the universal biological dimension in human existence is what gives rise to a grievance attitudinal mentality, grievance politics, and self-righteousness. Self-righteousness is usually unrighteousness. When individuals cannot honestly confront what Michael Jackson referred to as “the man in the mirror.” they cannot bring the “I” in themselves under submission to the “me” in themselves, which in turn, compels every individual to say: “Lord have mercy upon me, a sinner.” Christian Right Evangelicals, e GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “Fake” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities have a self-acceptance problem.
When individuals spiritually accept themselves for who they are (child of God), they can invariably accept others, because: “Wherefore receive ye one another, as Christ also received us to the glory of God.” (Romans 15:7). Unfortunately, the desire of the GOP is intent to win regardless of the spiritual socio-economic costs of winning. Therefore, winning at all costs is not winning at all, because the spiritual question is: winning for what purpose? However, this does satisfy the “I” in themselves nor their EGO, because EGO is an acronym for “Edge God Out.” If politicians, especially GOP politicians spiritually understood that: “ e steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and he delighted in his way.” (Psalm 37: 23).
America, we would have heaven on earth, because we would be living by the Two Great Commandments. Living in a democratic multicultural society, we should know, and accept God’s eternal truth: “For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8: 38-39). Christian Right Evangelicals run and tell GOP political officials that multi-cultural democracy is here to stay, because the Preamble and the U. S. constitution say so. As Americans, we need to fully embrace our Preamble and Constitutional declarations, and cease vilifying each other, because then and only then shall the south rise, again! Sadly, the GOP’s response to President Biden’s State of the Union address is proof positive that the south is still dead in dramatized kitchen-cabinet sin. God is an inclusive God, not an exclusionary God. e confederate south is not inclusive, but exclusionary.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.