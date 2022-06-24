HOUSTON (June 23, 2022) – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Special Redistricting meeting Wednesday, June 29, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Training and Development Center Board Room, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.

Members of the public may attend the meeting in person as well as view/listen/provide public comment to the Zoom meetings. Registration for the Zoom meeting is required which includes providing your name and email address. Click here to access the meeting via Zoom (Meeting ID: 885 1412 2526. Passcode: 538536).

The public may register to address the LSCS Board of Trustees online or in person by submitting a completed registration form. The form should be completed no later than 4:55 p.m. on the day of the Special Redistricting meeting.

Please provide your email address when filling out the participation form so that LSC can email you instructions on how to participate. During the public comment session via Zoom, you will be announced and unmuted by the host. Persons interested in speaking during public comment in person will be announced to address the board from the podium.

The link for the board agenda is available online at LoneStar.edu/Board-Agendas the Thursday prior to the meeting. For more information, contact Bill Van Rysdam, Director, Media Relations and Communications at 832.813.6206.

This notice is given pursuant to Section 551.001 et seq. of the Texas Government Code.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.