HOUSTON – The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) at the University of Texas at Austin has awarded 25 Lone Star College faculty and staff members with the NISOD Excellence Award during its recent conference.

“Lone Star College has outstanding faculty committed to students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “It is an honor to work with this very committed group of educators and I congratulate them on this accomplishment.”

The NISOD Excellence Award provides its members the opportunity to acknowledge and recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions at their respective institutions. Receiving a NISOD Excellence Award demonstrates that the recipient’s college identifies and appreciates their educational contributions.

“Our first in person conference since 2019 went off without a hitch,” said Edward Leach, NISOD’s executive director in a release. “I’m so proud of everything our staff and partners accomplished to make the conference a success! The event was full of energy and it was obvious everyone was thrilled to be back in person and engage in high-quality professional development and celebration.”

Excellence Award recipients were celebrated during NISOD’s 44th International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence recent held in Austin. The conference offered 200-plus educational presentations with topics ranging from creating a classroom culture and reengaging disengaged learners, to erasing barriers to student success.

The LSC faculty and staff members honored were:

LSC-CyFair Tricia, Bartz Carolyn Ho Leslie Jewkes Trish Smith Cagle LSC-Houston North Ilse Granizo Tarcia Hubert LSC-Kingwood Sampada Chavan Dalvi CaLandra Pervis Antoinette Sheppard LSC-Montgomery Madeline Brogan Lori Hughes Micheal Walsh Charles Wood LSC-North Harris Ibrahim Abou Saad Ralph Angeles Julie Duncan Samantha Ward LSC-Tomball Alice Ferron-Gabriele Margret Jelinek Lewis Lacy Moreno Kimberly Williams LSC-University Park Kristi Boston Alma-Kristina Rodriquez-Tusini Christa Spears Kevin Tucker

“NISOD is proud to continue our long history of recognizing the outstanding work of community and technical college educators at our member colleges, especially on this 31st anniversary year of the Excellence Awards,” said Leach. “We are honored to be able to showcase outstanding colleagues for their good works during our annual celebration of Excellence Award recipients.”

