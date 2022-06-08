HOUSTON (June 8, 2022) – Lone Star College has partnered with Amaanah Refugee Services and the 76® brand to award scholarships to four members of the Amaanah Lions soccer club to help further their education.

“Being awarded one of these scholarships is truly a life changing occasion,” said Mario Castillo, JD, LSC Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. “Lone Star College is committed to making our community a better place to live and these scholarships are an important part of that mission.”

The Amaanah Lions is a competitive boys soccer team composed exclusively of refugees. The program goes far beyond the field by providing mentoring, support for college admissions and vocational training.

It is reported that more than 75,000 refugees from all over the world have resettled in Houston.

“Opportunities like these are so important to the people we help,” said Jida Nabulsi, Amaanah Refugee Services CEO. “We began to distribute food, clothing and funds, but are now focused on solution-based programs.”

Amaanah Refugee Services has been helping families find their home in the United States for over 15 years. They offer a holistic approach with long-term programs, including the Amaanah Lions soccer club, to help immigrants become fully acclimated to life in America.

“This program that Amaanah has created is truly transformative for these boys, and we’re so proud to be able to support this wonderful initiative,” said Sonny Villarreal, 76® Brand Manager, Motiva. “We’re hopeful that the support from 76® and Lone Star College can translate to more opportunities for the Lions.”

Click here to view a video to learn more about how LSC, Amaanah Refugee Services and the 76® brand are working to make the world a better place. 76® is a registered trademark of the Phillips 66 company

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.