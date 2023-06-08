HOUSTON (June 8, 2023) – The Lone Star College Board of Trustees awarded the title of Chancellor Emeritus to Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor, during its June Workshop and Regular Meeting June 1. Head announced his plans to retire Aug. 1.

“Dr. Head has dedicated 39 years of service to Lone Star College in various capacities,” said Michael Stoma, LSC Board of Trustees Chair. “His valuable leadership has helped Lone Star College become a respected institution that offers quality educational opportunities locally, nationally and globally.”

The LSC Board of Trustees may confer the Emeritus title upon retiring faculty, administrators or staff to recognize significant contributions to the college through long and distinguished service in administration, teaching, support or other service.

Head began as a Financial Aid Director at was then North Harris County Community College. He later became President at three campuses and served as Executive Vice Chancellor. The Board of Trustees appointed Head as LSC’s fourth Chancellor in 2014.

“Since I started in 1984, Lone Star College’s commitment has been to offer competitive educational opportunities to help students become valuable members of our community,” said Head. “I’m very proud of the work done and know the college will continue to be a recognized leader in higher education.”

In addition to his tenure at LSC, Head has served on the board of five area chambers of commerce and three economic development districts or councils. He is a frequent presenter at state and national conferences on community college issues. Head also is active in community college issues through his participation and leadership roles in several local, state and national organizations.

“Dr. Head’s career epitomizes what One Lone Star College means,” said Stoma.

Emeritus privileges include:

The presentation of an appropriate commemorative.

Listing in the college’s annual catalog for the life of the honoree.

Invitation to the annual May commencement ceremonies with special seating privileges.

Introduction and recognition during the commencement program.

Invitations to other college activities and special events.

