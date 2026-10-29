October 29, 2026
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Statement from Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare on Judge Kelli Johnson’s Denial of a Fourth A.J. Armstrong Trial

Statement from Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare on Judge Kelli Johnson’s Denial of a Fourth A.J. Armstrong Trial
Image Credit: African American News & Issues

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare released the following statement in response to Judge Kelli Johnson’s denial of a motion for a new trial in the case of A.J. Armstrong:

“Today’s ruling confirms that the defendant, A.J. Armstrong, is not entitled to a new trial. Our prosecutors and respected forensic expert Celestina Rossi have acted with integrity, perseverance, and expertise in investigating and prosecuting this case. Investigator Rossi has carried out her work with unwavering professionalism. Three times, our team stood before a jury and fought for Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. Each time, they presented clear, compelling evidence that A.J. Armstrong brutally murdered his parents at their home in Bellaire. His conviction is righteous, and we will continue to defend the jury’s verdict at every stage of the appellate process for as long as it takes.”

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