The Time Is Now

It has often been said that “action speaks louder than words.” Now is the time to put that statement into action and it appears that around this country the American people are doing just that. Over 30 million people have already cast their ballots in this MidTerm election for every office on their local ballots. As a reminder, elections are a State event, not under the control of the Federal government. This means that the President has no authority over local elections. His only weapon is voter intimidation, the very thing that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed to stop. Hence, we can expect to see every possible effort to confuse or intimidate voters. Our message, through our getting out the vote should be the message being sent by every vote cast. Enough is Enough!

This is a final appeal to everyone who considered not voting for whatever reasons you have been able to manufacture. Go register and vote, if you have not already done so. If you have, get someone else to the polls. Elections can be won or lost on a single vote.

In case you missed it, the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint newspaper has published an Election Guide for 2026. There is a recommendation for almost every position on your ballot for those offices that are the same for County and State as well as Federal positions. Help a friend or neighbor with their ballot and, if necessary, offer to go to the voting precinct with them if they seem afraid.

This is an election that can change life as we know it. For some, it’s a test run for 2028, our next Presidential election. For most of us, it will determine the quality of life we have for the next two years and beyond. This is not about Party Politics. It’s about rescuing our democracy with the choices we make. What will your legacy be?