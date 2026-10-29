Harris Health Breaks Walls in Former Pasadena Mall for New 60,000 SF Health Center on Oct. 30

WHY:

Harris Health’s new 60,000-square-foot health center at the former Pasadena Town Square Mall will bring three locations – Strawberry Health Center, Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center – Pasadena, and Urgent Care Center at Strawberry – under one roof to improve access and coordination of primary, specialty pediatric services and urgent care. The spacious, state-of-the-art location will allow all services to be more efficient and share resources such as x-ray, laboratory and pharmacy services. The project will address the healthcare needs of Pasadena residents. According to the U.S. Census, the city has a population of about 150,000 people, of which 31% of residents under the age of 65 lack health insurance. The new center will offer ample parking and access from major roadways and public transportation. Additionally, the new location is near several city services including Pasadena City Hall. Design work on the $75 million project will be completed this year, with full construction expected to begin in early 2027 and the center’s public opening expected in late 2028.