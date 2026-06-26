LE PETIT LION:A PARISIAN AFFAIR

The baby shower, themed Le Petit Lion (The Little Lion), A Parisian Affair, was inspired by the couple’s babymoon trip to Paris this past March. Friends and family came together for a joyful afternoon in his honor. Giovanni Daniel is a name close to both of their hearts. Giovanni, the Italian form of John, means “God is gracious.” Daniel, which mirrors Meagan’s middle name Danielle, means “God is my judge.”

Together, Giovanni Daniel carries a simple and powerful statement of faith. Their son carries in his name strength, courage, and the reminder of the One who holds him. To follow along and celebrate with the family, visit ourbaby. johnlovesmay.com