Emancipation Park Conservancy Announces Completion of New Stage, Celebrates Milestone on Juneteenth

Photos By Darryl Howard

Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC) has completed construction of a new state-of-the-art performance stage at Houston’s historic Emancipation Park, marking a major milestone in ongoing efforts to enhance one of the city’s most historically and culturally significant green spaces. EPC will celebrate the completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during this year’s Juneteenth: The Reunion at 4:30 p.m. on June 19 with city officials, private funders and community members.

“The completion of this new stage marks an important milestone for Emancipation Park and the community we serve,” said Corey Wilson, president and CEO, EPC. “Emancipation Park is rooted in culture and community, and our responsibility as stewards is to honor that legacy while ensuring the park continues to thrive for generations to come. This new stage creates a permanent space for cultural expression and community celebration — and there is no better time to open it than during our annual Juneteenth celebration.”

Funded by Kinder Foundation, the new stage further cements Emancipation Park as a community anchor and park destination. Located at the southeast corner of the park near Elgin Street, the new stage creates a space for arts, cultural programming and community gatherings. The more than 5,000-square-foot stage includes an outdoor performance stage, green room facilities, climate-controlled storage and an audio-visual tech room.

“Emancipation Park is one of Houston’s most significant parks, and Kinder Foundation is proud to continue investing in its future,” said Nancy Kinder, president and CEO, Kinder Foundation. “This new stage honors the park’s powerful legacy while creating new opportunities for arts, culture and community gatherings.”

The new stage is part of EPC’s broader enhancement project to cement the park’s role as a cultural and community anchor in Houston’s historic Third Ward.

“Bringing this project to fruition has been a tremendous honor and a defining milestone for Emancipation Park Conservancy,” said Ramon Manning, board chair, EPC. “This stage reflects years of planning, partnership and investment in the future of one of Houston’s most historically significant green spaces. We are grateful to our funders, community members and partners who helped make this vision a reality.”

The ribbon cutting will take place during EPC’s annual Juneteenth celebration, which brings thousands of people to the park each year for a free day of music, culture and community. This year’s celebration will mark the first time the annual Juneteenth concert takes place on the new stage. The event will include remarks from EPC and local officials, as well as a ceremonial ribbon cutting then followed by the annual Juneteenth concert.

“Emancipation Park is a treasured asset in Houston’s park system and a place deeply loved by generations of Houstonians,” said Kenneth Allen, director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “Private investment in public parks is essential to helping these spaces thrive, and this support reflects the shared commitment to preserving Emancipation Park’s legacy and strengthening its role as one of the city’s most meaningful public spaces.”

As a cornerstone of Houston’s park system and a locally, nationally and internationally significant public space, Emancipation Park continues to serve as a place for reflection, celebration and community connection. The completion of the new stage brings new opportunities to the park while supporting EPC’s long-term ability to provide more resources, programming and experiences for the Third Ward community.

Ribbon Cutting Details

What: Ribbon Cutting Celebration for the New Stage at Emancipation Park

When: June 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Emancipation Park

Who: Emancipation Park Conservancy, Kinder Foundation, local and state officials, community leaders and residents

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About Emancipation Park Conservancy

Established in 2014, Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to restoring, managing, and enhancing Emancipation Park. The organization is committed to creating a vibrant open space that embodies both environmental and community excellence, all while preserving the park’s historical legacy. Through targeted capital initiatives, operational improvements, strategic partnerships, dynamic programming, and engaging events, EPC strives to transform the park into one of the nation’s premier landmarks and an internationally recognized destination.