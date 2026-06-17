WETI Empowerment Training Institute Scholarship Luncheon June 20

The WETI Empowerment Training Institute Scholarship Luncheon takes place on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
The event details are as follows:
- Time: 11:30 AM
- Location: Greater Mount Zion Church (GMZ) Event Center, 521 Road, Brazoria, TX 77422
- Speaker: Pastor Stephen White (From the Heart Church Ministries of Houston)
- Ticket Prices: $50 for adults, $20 for youth (12 and under) [1]
For tickets or more information, you can contact the institute directly at 713-816-5052 or via email at weti2006.tx@gmail.com.