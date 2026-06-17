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June 18, 2026
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WETI Empowerment Training Institute Scholarship Luncheon June 20

  • in Daily Updates, Events
WETI Empowerment Training Institute Scholarship Luncheon June 20
The WETI Empowerment Training Institute Scholarship Luncheon takes place on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
The event details are as follows:
  • Time: 11:30 AM
  • Location: Greater Mount Zion Church (GMZ) Event Center, 521 Road, Brazoria, TX 77422
  • Speaker: Pastor Stephen White (From the Heart Church Ministries of Houston)
  • Ticket Prices: $50 for adults, $20 for youth (12 and under) [1]

For tickets or more information, you can contact the institute directly at 713-816-5052 or via email at weti2006.tx@gmail.com.

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