Community Gathers on Juneteenth to Unveil Riceville Memorial Honoring One of Houston’s Historic African American Communities

Community leaders, residents, descendants, and elected officials gathered today to commemorate Juneteenth with the unveiling of the Riceville Memorial, a permanent tribute honoring the history, resilience, faith, and enduring legacy of Riceville, which is one of Houston’s historic African American communities.

Held at Riceville Cemetery, the ceremony marked a significant milestone in preserving the story of a community whose contributions have helped shape Houston’s history for generations. The event featured remarks from Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, community leaders, project partners, and descendants of Riceville families, followed by the ceremonial unveiling of the memorial.

Commissioned by Council Member Edward Pollard and developed in partnership with Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church, the memorial tells the story of Riceville through a powerful artistic representation of the community’s journey from its founding to the present day.

“Riceville’s story is Houston’s story,” said Council Member Edward Pollard. “Today, we honored the generations of men and women whose faith, sacrifice, and determination built this remarkable community. Unveiling this memorial on Juneteenth reminds us that freedom isa legacy to preserve and a responsibility to carry forward. My hope is that this memorial inspires every visitor to learn from Riceville’s history and appreciate the enduring strength of this community.”

The memorial stands as a lasting educational and cultural landmark, ensuring that future generations will understand the significance of Riceville’s place in Houston’s history and the broader story of African American perseverance and achievement.

The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church, Harris County Precinct 4, artist Mathieu JN Baptiste, Ross Metal Works, the Brays Oaks Management District, and numerous community members whose support helped bring the memorial from vision to reality.