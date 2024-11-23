LIVING LEGEND RALPH COOPER

Home

in National By: Natiece Ford In the early 1960s, Ralph Cooper and a group of friends decided to try their hand at football. Before tryouts could truly begin, the Worthing Junior High School football coach pulled the group aside and asked, “What do you all see out there?” The group replied, “A lot of guys trying out for the football team.” The coach responded, “No, a lot of great guys are trying out for the football team.” This marked the beginning of Ralph Cooper’s journey in sports writing, as he eventually became the historian for the team. However, this was not the first time he heard he would excel in the industry. As a young boy in Jewett, Texas, a rural area, he spent time with his grandmother, who often listened to the farm report. On one occasion, while they listened together, Cooper’s grandmother told him, “You can do that.” Although he did not heed her words at the time, the seed was planted for what would make Ralph Cooper a living legend. On April 9, 1968, Cooper at- tended the funeral of Dr. Mar- tin Luther King Jr. with his uncle, Rev. Benny Wilson. At that time, there was only one airport in Houston, and due to the nature of the event, all flights to Atlanta were booked. Unable to find anyone to ride with him, Cooper, despite his mother’s hesitation, decided to travel east through formidable southern territory with his un- cle. At 19, he was juggling two full-time jobs while attending school. During the funeral procession, he met four sisters whose father was a professor at Morehouse College. After learning that Cooper was not involved in the NAACP or SNCC, the eldest sister told him, “You aren’t doing nothing,” implying that his lack of involvement in civil rights organizations meant he was not in the fight. Her comment stuck with him. Back in Houston, while reading the Forward Times newspaper, Cooper noticed a small article advertising the paper’s need for writers. After three rounds of tough inter- views, he was hired in 1969— not for sports, but to cover the municipal courts, which he described as life-changing. When asked why it was life- changing, he recounted a particular story. Although he frequently interviewed rapists and murderers, this story was different. One Sunday, Cooper received a call from a Houston police detective asking if he would like to interview a group of men accused of rap- ing women in the area. The conditions of the interview were unusual: Cooper was locked inside the holding cell alongside the suspects, tasked with interviewing them one by one. The men, aged 16 to 22, were described as nice- looking, and one even had a family with kids. All of them admitted to committing the crime, and the story became a front-page feature for the For- ward Times. Unbeknownst to him, Cooper’s tapes were subpoenaed, resulting in sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years for the men. Eventually, Cooper was given the opportunity to write the stories he wanted—those about sports. At the time, few were interested in covering the Astros and their Black players or middle schools. When asked about the chal- lenges he faced as a reporter, Cooper noted that the news industry was dominated by white males, with the few women in journalism also being white. He experienced trouble obtaining press passes and was even referred to as the janitor in the press box, reflecting the racism prevalent in the media during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Cooper traveled the world covering Muhammad Ali in Houston and George Foreman for their fight in Africa. He wrote for

the Forward Times, The Informer, The Houston De- fender, The Voice of Hope, and Muhammad Speaks, with articles and photos appearing in Ebony and Jet magazines. Cooper advises young writers to be passionate about what they do and to recognize their ability to help those without a voice share their stories. From Monday to Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can find Ralph Cooper on KCOH Radio 1230 AM, KCOH The Source Internet, Simple Radio App, and Ralph Coo- per Facebook Live. He also appears as a guest on the Devin Wade Show on Saturday mornings on 90.9 FM.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.