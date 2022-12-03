By: Roy Douglas Malonson

In recent news, Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a campaign video that suggested he would run in the 2024 election. Considering the history of our country and the men who have led this “great nation,” would “We the People” be happy with the mockery that has taken place over the respected presidential position? They say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Like father like son?

Our nation was built on a document that was “written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and has been in operation since 1789.” This document outlines certain guidelines and rules that has shaped the nation we live in today. For president, the constitution outlines that to serve as president, there are only three requirements a person must meet. They must be 35, a natural born citizen, and have lived in the United States for 14 years. That is all that is needed. There is no degree requirement, no certification or training necessary. There are millions of people walking around this nation that meet these requirements. These requirements make it seem as if anyone can be president. “We the People” built these requirements, but do these requirements hold enough value today for the most powerful position in the world?

On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump became the 45th president with no prior government service. Under his leadership, Trump has been known as a nationalist, a racist, a misogynist, one who spreads lies, conspiracies, and one who encouraged hatred, racism, and one who divided the nation. We also cannot forget the January 6th attack by angry Trump supporters in response to President Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol that occurred under his leadership that was motivated by his actions. Many people have been prosecuted and sadly some died. Trump was not help accountable for any of his involvement. Even when they found numerous classified White House documents at Mara-a-Lago, Trump is still walking around free. How much power does one give an individual? Trump has been looked upon as someone who is untouchable. With this power, Trump wants to make America great again.

It was former President John F. Kennedy who said, “Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction. White, Black, Asian, Hispanic, etc., we need leaders who will lead with purpose and direction. Under Trump’s leadership, we were and still are a nation that is divided and lost. If he is eligible to run and hypothetically gets elected again, who knows how much more turmoil our country will be in.

Ye, a true loyal Trump supporter believes he has a shot at the White House and supposedly asked Trump to be his running mate, according to his supposedly first campaign video. Over the years, many have questioned the mental state of the rapper as his behavior has offended many people, especially the Black community.

Back in October 2018, Ye met with Trump, who was president at the time and made concerning remarks regarding the “Make America Great Again” red hat he wore to the meeting and how he felt like “superman” with it on. He also discussed how he didn’t have a lot of “male energy” growing up, and how he looked up to Trump as a father figure. Like father Like son? Little does Ye know that Trump does not care about him but will use him to his advantage to achieve his goal. Ye has abandoned the Black community and has made his alliance with individuals like Trump and Nick Fuentes who is a White supremacist. Ye was also under scrutiny when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt to a fashion show. Ye has turned a lot of people off with his antics and ignorance. Has he forgotten who he is?

Has he forgotten that as a Black man in America, we can’t do the same things that other ethnicities do and get away with it. We are scrutinized and held to higher expectations and standards then other races. He has lost a lot of money and support behind his comments and has forgotten the struggle and hard work it takes to get to that caliber of success he has achieved. Not only just as an individual in our world, but for a Black man, this status is not just handed out to anyone. Success is the greatest cause of failure.

Many have questioned the rapper’s intentions and how he got to this point. What was the mental shift that caused the rapper to lose it and betray his own community? He is a lose cannon that will never be president because no one will be able to control him and his outburst and tantrum like behavior.

Carter G. Woodson, author of The Mis-Education Of The Negro stated, “The present system under the control of the Whites trains the Negro to be White and at the same time convinces him of the impropriety or the impossibility of his becoming White.” Ye can walk and talk like Trump all he wants, but he will never be Trump.