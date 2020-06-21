WARNING to Black Fathers

Share this article



We’d love to tell you “Happy” Father’s Day, but in today’s day and age, we feel the need to just say “Congratulations, you’ve made it another year.”

In the words of Charles S. Dutton in the movie Menace 2 Society, “the HUNT is on.”

They are hunting Black men and killing them for sport, it seems. They are driving you out of businesses, emasculating you in front of your women, chasing your sons while they peacefully jog in neighborhoods, or walk home at night with a bag of Skittles and a bottle of Arizona Tea. They are telling the world that “Black Baby Daddies ain’t sh**” and they make you HATE the women you procreated with, thanks to the good old Attorney General who steps in to force you to do what you should have done on your own — provide for your kids!

Maya Angelou didn’t write a poem for you; it might have been hard to find the proper words to say.

But on this day, and every other day, we say, KILL THE MYTHS, do what Black men were put on this Earth to do.

KEEP GRINDING, KEEP SHINING, KEEP MOVING and SHAKING. Keep GOD FIRST, keep BUYING BLACK, keep EDUCATING our youth and keep BUILDING your communities by PURCHASING property.

KEEP VOTING the GOOD ones IN and the BAD ones OUT.

Keep making a way out of no way and CHECK on your kids AND your neighbors’ kids. Keep LOVING those Black women who will forever have your backs.

The WARNING comes for those who don’t recognize that we, as a people, must take ownership of our lives, united in strength, and proudly represent our BLACKNESS to the fullest.

LEAD YOUR FAMILIES, BLACK MEN! Now, we say… HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!