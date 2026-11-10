November 11, 2026
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Free Fall Festival

Free Fall Festival
Image Credit: African American News & Issues

Come spend the day with us in Sunnyside! The Green Thumb Academy and Clean the Block Houston are teaming up for a free fall festival, and we’d love to have you and your crew out at the park.

Come catch kids getting hands-on with STEAM activities, meet local vendors, and see how Sunnyside neighbors are showing up for each other ahead of Thanksgiving. I’d be happy to connect you with Professor Timesha Beattie of The Green Thumb Academy and Andrew Beaver of Clean the Block Houston for interviews while you’re there.

Saturday, November 14 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sunnyside Park | 3502 W. Bellfort Ave., Houston, TX 77051

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