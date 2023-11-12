America, making a deal with the devil is about spiritual-moral confusion and death, because: “She that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.” (1 Timothy 5: 6). Hence, know this: “it is ordained that God is the judge of both the living and the dead”.

Therefore, let the dead bury the dead. In the twenty-first century, America, we have a whole lot of individuals that are spiritually dead, but physically alive (Zombies). In fact, we have too many Americans who are lifetime card-carrying members of the Walking Dead Club, because their thoughts are not of God, but the vanity of the world. America, we need to learn to pass on God’s spiritual comfort to individuals who are spiritually dead, and who create unnecessary graveyards, because: “Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; who comforteth us in all tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.” (2 Corinthians 1: 3-4).

It appears that Trumpsters are so spiritually dead with a foul odor of death that only God can resurrect them through his mercy and grace, even though, all of us are graveyard travelers. However, there is hope for some, but others must be interred in order that others might go forth in the will of God loving and serving one another, because: “It is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). Hallelujah. Graveyard Travelers beware of what you think and say, once it is said, it cannot be retracted, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18: 21). This is precisely why judging before you acquire the empirical facts is playing with the devil in the graveyard. America, pray for wisdom, especially those who desire to be an example of leadership for others.

Injustice must be confronted with the spiritual eternal truth of God, and sin and evil confronted wherever it exists, because: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools.” (Proverbs 3: 35). An individual with a graveyard mentality is a ticking timebomb. In the Gospel of Luke Jesus confronts a Demonic man chained in the graveyard and asked him what is your name? The Demoniac replied Legion is my name because many devils had entered him. Former President Trump is demon possessed both inside and outside, because (73+ million) Americans voted for his absolute ungodliness and graveyard mentality. What a shame!