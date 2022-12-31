The Who’s Who of Houston Style and Flair celebrated Jackie Adam’s Twenty Years of prosperous business as the founder and owner of Melodrama Boutique. Jackie anointed her celebration as 20 years of fashion, community, and empowerment. It was perfectly curated with style, care, and love in every detail. When you entered the Ion, you were greeted by beautiful giant portraits of Jackie being her most stylish self. It was the perfect venue for this event. Everyone felt great pride in the fantastic work Jackie accomplished with every step. This event gave me New York Fashion Week in Houston Vibes. Everyone came dressed to make their own personal fashion statement, and they didn’t disappoint. Lite bites were provided by Tasty’s, and all of the jamming vibes were courtesy of DJ Elevated.

Entrepreneur. Stylist. Philanthropist.

Jackie Adams is the woman behind the magic of MELODRAMA Boutique. MELODRAMA is more than a boutique for Houston and beyond. Since its inception in 2002, MELODRAMA Boutique has been a destination for savvy and stylish women in Houston. Beyond fashion, MELODRAMA has been a fixture in the Houston community for events, emerging businesses, and civic engagement. That spirit is clearly conveyed through its mission, ‘To empower women and build self-esteem through fashion, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and sisterhood. MELODRAMA Boutique is also known for supporting local designers, and you will always find unique and one-of-a-kind pieces in Jackie’s store. She goes above and beyond to cater to her clientele, which is one of several reasons why Melodrama has stood the test of time.

The night’s highlight was the docuseries screening; This is 50: 20 Questions, 20 Years of Business, Unapologetically Jackie Adams. It was an in-depth look at how Jackie Adams built and sustained her iconic storefront on Almeda Blvd. in Third Ward Houston, TX. Jackie has served the Third Ward community with a cultural flair that only she could provide, but her story is the motivation for everyone with a dream. The docuseries was terrific. It inspired everyone in the room to believe in their dreams and not be afraid to bet on themselves.

After the screening, there was a panel discussion on women in business with Dr. Reagan Flowers and Andrea Odom. Jackie Adams chose two distinguished speakers who are leaders in Houston who happen to be two of her loyal clients. What better way to celebrate twenty years of success than with the people who love and support you in business and life? The HCC Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Regan Flowers as the Trustee for District IV. She is an entrepreneur, social change agent, pioneer, and innovator. Dr. Flowers is a leading thinker in STEM education, and STEM talent pipeline development is changing how people visualize, conceptualize, and experience STEM. She is the founder of C-STEM Teacher and Student Support Services, Inc. and Chief Knowledge Officer for Education Consulting Services, LLC. Andrea Odom is a native Houstonian with solid business, philanthropic, and family ties to the local community.

As a proud second-generation of Houston’s Texas Southern University (TSU) graduate, Ms. Odom moved on from her beginnings at TSU to pursue a sales and marketing career in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Working for some of the top companies in the country, she has honed her skills under the tutelage of some of the best sales training programs in the industry, led by Merck and Johnson & Johnson. She rounded out her corporate experience locally at Houston Methodist managing multiple projects in business development, project management, new center development, marketing collateral strategy, and new business analytics. Blazing a successful trail in her field, she has received several top sales awards and top performer trips with various companies.

The panel discussion was insightful, informative, and heartwarming to hear the details of the personal commitment and trust in Jackie’s investment in her business and our community. Andrea Odom shared an inspiring story about her daughter, stressing the importance of why representation matters in our communities. “I have a daughter who is sixteen who, since she was the age of four, reminded me that Ms. Jackie said I can work there. My daughter is now 16, and Ms. Jackie gave her first job. So, on Saturdays, you will see my baby working with Jackie at the boutique.” Dr. Reagan talked about how she and Jackie met at the Shrine of the Black Madonna. “We have been sister friends in the business. We swap business stories. How to lead and stand each other up and stay open. This work-life balance is a myth. But I can say that just as hard as we work, we must tell ourselves we’re not tired. We go to Jackie to get us some Glam. She knows I have a thing for scarves. I am always looking for nice scarves, and I am looking for nice accessories. We can’t wear our problems. We can’t look like our troubles. We have to go out and put on our good faces. We look the part. Look where you want to end up on the other side of this thing. Jackie helps me do that.” This was great insight from both special guest speakers because we know how important it is to prepare ourselves to go out in the world looking where we want to be in the future and have the skills to achieve that goal.

During this excellent discussion, we were blessed with Jackie’s gift of style as her gorgeous models strutted throughout the Ion auditorium with their best Naomi Campbell catwalks, showcasing fashions ready to buy from Melodrama Boutique. It was fun and exciting to experience the live style show up close and personal.

Thank you, Jackie Adams, for serving our community with style, love, and care. Whether dressing the Who’s Who of Black Professional Houston, mentoring young fashionistas, or bringing our community the latest fashions from all over the world, Jackie has put her mark on the Cultural relevance of what makes the Third Ward community so unique and Houston an upcoming fashion hub. You make us so proud! If you would like to learn more about the fantastic stylings of Melodrama Boutique, please visit their website at https://www.melodramaboutique.com.