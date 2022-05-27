Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Sin is contrary to the will of God. The devil is the father of lies and lying is the beginning of sin. Sadly, it is crystally clear that Republicans have been lying about being Godfearing faithful defenders of constitutional Democracy. The GOP is not a governing Party, it is a political cult and an attack-dog-party, because the GOP does not have an inclusive democracy-policy governing agenda. They only have a White Privilege Agenda in a multi-cultural democratic society against that America’s constitution stands for.

Fortunately, there are some influential Americans who are calling-out The Christian Right Evangelicals for their ungodly devilish hypocrisy. America, the devil cannot counterfeit and bring thing into the world that God has not already spoken life into. The devil can only manipulate things that God created to project his spirit into individuals and relationships and create confusion. God gives everyone free will, including the devil. The snake in the Garden of Eden was manipulated by the ungodly spirit of the devil. Eve manipulated Adam through that same ungodly spirit, and they became disobedient to God’s will. Disobedience to God’s will is sin.

Thus, disobedience began in the world in the Garden of Eden with the devil and Adam and Eve. The “blame game” began with Adam and Eve. Adam blamed his sinful disobedience on Eve, and Eve declared that the “devil made me do it”. Questions: are Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists children of Cain? Or are they the 33 1/3 of the fallen Angelic spirits that God had to kick out of heaven and those demonic spirits fell to earth?

Most things that are good and universal in America is usually unacceptable to Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists because they desire to play GOD. They cannot accept the will of God; Love thy neighbor as thy love thyself, because in the sight of God equal is equal, not more or less equal.

Sin is sin, and God has asked the eternal question and provided the eternal answer: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Matthew 16: 26). God has provided us with the eternal answer to the eternal question: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

America, sin against God is sin against oneself. Every individual must introspectively ask of himself/herself the eternal question: why destroy myself by seeking to destroy others? Question: do I desire to be like Putin, Trump or Kim Jung Un who obviously are desirous of playing-God, or do I desire to be like Jesus? The ultimate desire of every human being should be to become Christ-like, therefore: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even death of the cross.” (Philippians 2: 5-8). America, there is joy in serving others. Amen.