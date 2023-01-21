During the debutante season, there are loads of parties thrown by the debutantes and parties given in their honor. This is a Different World themed Debutante Party honoring Sheldyn Cole, Kendall Harris, and

Madison Phillips that was given to them by their big sisters, who were past Debutantes. Big sisters: Sidney Phillips (2016 Debutante), Kennedy Harris (2020 Debutante), and Sydney Cole ( Debutante).

The honoree debutantes are proud students who attend college at the University of Texas – Sheldyn Cole, Howard University – Madison Phillips, and the University of Albany- Kendall Harris. All 28 debutantes were invited to the painting party to

have a fabulous night of painting and bonding with their debutante sisters. Everyone was encouraged to wear their college sweatshirts to represent their school. It was a great night of Sisterhood.