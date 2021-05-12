Is America a Racist Country?

There are some things we know about human behavior and some we don’t. The 2016, Presidential leadership mentality brought to the forefront open racist behaviors. We know that Christian Right Evangelicals, The KKK, Qanon, The Oath Keepers, The Proud Boys, The GOP, Trump Loyalists, and all other White Nationalistic Groups are exclusionary and racists.

There are some things we know about human behavior and some we don’t. The 2016, Presidential leadership mentality brought to the forefront open racist behaviors. We know that Christian Right Evangelicals, The KKK, Qanon, The Oath Keepers, The Proud Boys, The GOP, Trump Loyalists, and all other White Nationalistic Groups are exclusionary and racists. They exhibit racism and make no apologies for their desire to maintain and promote White Privilege. Unfortunately, over three-fourths of the Caucasian population is also guilty of exhibiting racist overt behaviors. Shameful. Let’s be perfectly clear, there are no constitutional laws on the ledger that promote discriminatory actions towards any American. We know mankind and nations cannot legislate or decree morality. Democratic nation states can enact laws that hold individuals accountable for discriminatory actions and their behavior based upon skin color. Moreover, we also know that laws are not always equally enforced by police officers, judicial systems, and the sentencing guideline systems. The spiritual root-cause in our democratic legal system of justice is that the moral-conscience of individuals who are charged with the responsibility of enforcing laws and ensuring justice for all is spiritually and morally flawed. These individuals seek to restructure the laws and enforcement of laws to accommodate their own personal biases.

The propensity for enacting and breaking laws is spiritually grounded in mankind’s sinful nature as human beings based upon the disobedience of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. The Judeo-Christian tradition initially had (613) original enacted laws and individuals could not adhere to any of them. Moses had a spiritual encounter with God on Mount Sinai, and God reduced the (613) laws to the Ten Commandments. Today, as Christians, we are unable to live by the Ten Commandments. God in his infinite wisdom and mercy sent his only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, as propitiation for our breaking of God’s laws, and our sins against Him and mankind. Jesus reduced the Ten Commandments to the Two Great Commandments; which all of the other (8) commandments hang upon. “The first of all the commandments is, Hear O’Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord: and thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” (Mark 12: 29-31).

The racial confusion and strife that is running rampant in American society is fueled primarily by Christian Right Evangelicals and their counterparts, and their refusal to act godlike and be racially and ethnically inclusive. God’s laws are not burdensome, and can be reduced to two simple spiritual commandments, and these Godly instructional principles are for all individuals to live by and create a non-racist society. The laws of God supersede the laws of mankind, because they are infinitely constant and never change.