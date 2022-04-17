Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Some individuals traffic in lies because they desire White Privilege: something for nothing. When 73 million primarily White Americans vote for an ungodly individual to be President of the greatest country the world has ever known; individuals truly believe what they want to believe. Unfortunately, most individuals do not desire to work because work is a spiritual commandment from God, and they are rebellious against God.

Most men do not want to work; only go through the motion of working with the desire to get something for nothing; even though they know that the work must be done. Therefore, they enslave and take advantage of other men to get the work done. Thereby reaping the fruits of someone else’s labor.

In America the problem is not scarcity, but abundance. Therefore, there are too many individuals in America who desire the fruits of the labor of others, namely Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists. The problem is spiritual because work is sacred, and they are rebelling against God. Hence, we have too many men who desire to form Unions to not work, and too many Capitalists Owners who desire not to pay fair wages.

Therefore, Corporate Owners outsource jobs overseas for cheap labor and enormous profits on their products. It’s a vicious ungodly cycle that must be federally regulated because it only creates malcontent. America, know this: God’s spiritual rules are universal, not particularistic. We have too many laws, and most individuals are not desirous of obeying any law, and the only laws we truly need are God’s laws: The Commandments. The Holy Spirit frees us from sin, not the law: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:” (Romans 8: 2-3). God sent his Son as an example of how we should live!

The Garden of Eden Scripture is currently playing itself out on the national and international stages, for example, Russia and Ukraine. In the past, it was the Normans and the Saxons. In the Biblical Past it was Pharoah and the Sons of Pharoah seeking to gain the upper hand on each other for unbridled power. For devilish reasons men always seek to take power through ungodly means: the barrel of guns.

Individuals should never substitute one sin for another sin. Sin is sin. Sadly, men always seek to take power using God as the whipping-boy; how ungodly can you be. The greatness of America was built off the backs of slave labor, and America refuses to even have the desire to discuss (1619) and the truth about slavery and its aftereffects. Individuals believe what they want to believe, and what they want to believe is a lie. Lies only require belief, not work. Sadly, Fox News and other major News Outlets, and Audio and Video news sources spread false information for ratings. In America, we have too many individuals who would rather believe a lie than the truth. Individuals believe lies to smooth their spiritual conscience, because there are benefits in telling lies, because a lie does not require work, only belief. Amen!