The laws of physics have scientifically established that for every action there is a corresponding equal reaction. Therefore, as human beings, we should always be very conscious of the consequences of imitating the behaviors of others. Imitation can be suicidal. Therefore: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men, and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2: 5-8). The Gospel Writer Paul reflected this scientific concept in his spiritual teachings concerning how individuals should live: “For the mind set on flesh is death, but the mind set on the Spirit is life and peace, because the mind set on the flesh is hostile toward God; for it does not subject itself to the law of God, for it is not even able to do so; and those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8). America, this is precisely why imitation can have dangerous deadly consequences, and usually does, because individuals imitate the wrong behaviors. Individuals can only imitate other individuals, but they cannot duplicate God. God is the only original. He created EVERYTHING, because the earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof! America, all individuals who are spiritually grounded can imitate their parents and other spiritually grounded individuals, but never imitate vanity-oriented individuals, because: “Even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps: who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth:” (1 Peter 2: 21-22). Individuals should never imitate the vanity of the devil in others, even if it is their parents. Imitating the wrong behavior (s) creates spiritual bondage and a slave mentality to the whims of the devil. Thus, becoming a slave to sin is eternal damnation. On the other hand, Jesus spiritually taught individuals concerning righteous living in The Semon on the Mount where He enunciated the beatitudes of life: (Matthew 5: 1-11). This is the TRUTH, the whole Truth, and nothing but the Truth. Human beings can only imitate, not duplicate, because: “For there is no difference: For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3: 22a- 23). Hence, forgiveness of sin comes through Jesus Christ.

All Godfearing Christians spiritually understand this scriptural example: “If I then, your Lord and Master have washed your feet, ye also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you.” (John 13: 14-15). Imitation is a form of flattery, but example is an act of execution as well as flattery. Individuals must spiritually experience God to know how to be obedient to the Will of God. America, greatness comes through faithful servitude, and if you desire greatness, you must be willing to serve via imitating God: “But so shall it not be among you: but whosoever will be great among you, shall be your minister: and whosoever of you will be the chiefest, shall be servant of all. For even the Son of Man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.” (Mark 10: 43-45). Whosoever desires greatness must be willing to serve others. Seemingly we have reached an impasse in the House of Representatives, because we have too many who desire to be served rather than be servants. America: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools.” (Proverbs 3: 35). GOP, it’s a shame, you cannot spiritually lead, and you will not follow!