Image to most individuals is everything. God said: “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness:” (Genesis 1: 26). Human beings are reflections of God’s image and glory. Therefore, human beings were created to reflect the spiritual character of God’s love, patience, faithfulness, forgiveness, and kindness toward each other: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3: 16). Human worth is not defined by socio-economic statuses and material possessions (social images). Human worth and dignity come from being created in the Spiritual Image of God, not from materialism. Unfortunately, most individuals do not spiritually understand that salvation is the most important possession an individual can acquire. : “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation;” (Hebrew 2: 3). Without a doubt, eternal salvation is far more important than any earthly position or possession (s). Human life is the only form of animal life that God values so much that he gave us a spiritual commandment concerning murder: “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man. And you, be ye fruitful, and multiply, bring forth abundantly in the earth, and multiply therein.” (Genesis 9: 6-7). God’s Four-Fold foundation for human existence (repopulating the earth. God has warned us against laying up and hoarding treasures on earth: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6: 19-21).

God desires that an individual lay-up spiritual treasures in heaven, because we came into the world with nothing (naked), and your relatives will not allow you to take anything with you on your spiritual journey. However, there is hope for eternal life, because: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you, who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.” (1 Peter 1: 3-5). America, if you desire spiritual encouragement and the will and commitment to acquire a Godly image given the foolishly of our times, and at the same time, hoping and praying for a Godlier America, know that a good name is better than silver or gold, then: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23: 6). Glory to God. Image is what you make it, but your spiritual image is known by God, and is everything, because God is LIFE eternal in the heavens, and He knows the spiritual heart. Individuals can fool each other with material imagery, but individuals cannot fool God. Therefore, we must live in the light (knowledge) of the return of Christ, because: “The Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil> And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.” (2 Thessalonians 3: 3-5). America, know this your primary defense against the wilds of the devil are your fervent righteous prayers, because: “The Lord seeth not as man seeth; for a man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.” (1 Samuel 16: 7b). Amen!