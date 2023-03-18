The Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA), The Wiz, was full of amazingly talented young artists who left everything they had on the stage. Jayla McDonald’s Dorothy was a darling with a beautiful voice that touched the hearts of everyone in the room. Courtlandt Barrett made the Evilline character her own with a brilliantly detailed salty and sassy portrayal that made her extraordinary vocals stand out even more.

Timothy Moss’s Lion was a joy to watch with his electric smile and gentle spirit with the colorful portrayal. Jamie Hollins’ Tin Man was enduring with a heart-stirring awesome voice. Ashton Booth’s Scarecrow was fun and delightful and gave a great voice. The Wiz direction was soul-stirring and culturally inspiring. The costumes were superb, and I was excited to see the detail of Dorothy repping the number one HBCU, Spelman College. Overall, HSPVA’s The Wiz was a must-see event, so make sure you support Houston’s up and coming superstars at their next HSPVA production.