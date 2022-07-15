Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’

Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) to host a 50th anniversary homecoming weekend, “Celebrating

The Gold Standard” with 3-days of networking, performances, and class reunion events with acclaimed

alumni from Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7th, 2022. Each event will take place at various venues

with historical significance to the schools existence including its original building.

The Black Alumni Network’s curated homecoming weekend of events celebrates HSPVA traditions and

highlights black alumni contributions to the school’s legacy while providing opportunities to support current and

future HSPVA students. Homecoming weekend is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and everyone is welcome to

attend!

The weekend kicks off Friday, August 5th with Off The Record | Welcome Cocktail Mixer featuring

Grammy Award Winning DJ and HSPVA Alum Bryan-Michael Cox at the DeLuxe Theatre; tickets are $55.

Saturday, August 6th’s events include What I Wish I Knew (LIVE): An Edutainment Series at the Heinen

Theatre, the original HSPVA campus; tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.