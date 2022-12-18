DeQuina Moore, Houston Born and Raised Broadway Star is presenting her One-Woman Musical Revue, Houston for the Holidays. It is produced by Stages Repertory Theatre. You can get tickets for the show on Wednesdays through Sundays until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. It is a must-see show. You don’t want to miss it. For information contact: Stages Repertory Theatre at https://stageshouston.com/.