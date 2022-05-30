May 26, 2022 – Superintendent Millard House II announced an update to the district’s compensation plan. In the upcoming school year, HISD teachers will receive an average pay raise of 11%. That will bump the new starting salary to $61.500.

By leveraging Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, the district will compress the first two years of the three-year compensation plan. That means there will no impact to either the General Fund or the district’s structural deficit as compared to the original proposal shared a few months ago.

In a recent survey, 93% of current teachers said they are planning to teach in HISD next year. More than 8,000 current teachers have committed to teach in HISD for three more years as part of the Commit: HISD program.

“Our teachers are committed to their kids and their classrooms for the long-term and its incumbent on the district to honor their commitment,” said Superintendent Millard House II. “Our teachers are not just educators. They inspire, motivate, and uplift. We have always known that and saw it once again this week. There is nothing our teachers will not do to keep our students learning in a safe and supportive environment. We ask so much of our teachers and it is past due time that HISD upheld its end of the bargain.”

With this revised plan, HISD will outpace the minimum teacher salaries in several other larges Texas school districts like Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin ISD. With a starting teacher salary of $61,500, HISD will be amongst the most competitive districts in the region.

Under the revised compensation plan, HISD will also maintain its status as one of the regional leaders among school districts for minimum wage. Most district employees will earn at least $15/hour at the start of the coming school year.